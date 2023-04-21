Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Acquires 858 Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,829 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RF. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Regions Financial by 991.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC increased its position in Regions Financial by 2,210.5% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RF. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Regions Financial from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Regions Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.68.

Regions Financial Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of RF stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. Regions Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $13.94 and a 1-year high of $24.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regions Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.