F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Down 4.1%

F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $136.52 and last traded at $137.05. Approximately 184,731 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 519,382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.89.

Several research analysts have commented on FFIV shares. TD Cowen dropped their price target on F5 from $177.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on F5 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays downgraded F5 from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.13.

The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.32.

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 11.11%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total transaction of $244,201.88. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,266,001.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total value of $36,809.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.49, for a total value of $244,201.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,001.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,507,816 over the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,427,188,000 after purchasing an additional 96,873 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,745,062 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $250,434,000 after acquiring an additional 95,708 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,276,859 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $182,925,000 after acquiring an additional 39,699 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 4.5% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,207,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $174,729,000 after acquiring an additional 51,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of F5 by 14.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 714,798 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $149,358,000 after acquiring an additional 91,580 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

