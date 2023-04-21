Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases Shares of 8,704 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,704 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $325,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $35.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.00 and its 200 day moving average is $36.53. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $47.28.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $34.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.43%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -52.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,559,632.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WBA has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

Featured Articles

