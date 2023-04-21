State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,692 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 651 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Watsco were worth $4,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Watsco by 73.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WSO. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $218.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.00.

Shares of WSO stock opened at $342.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $307.72 and a 200-day moving average of $281.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 12-month low of $220.68 and a 12-month high of $356.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23. Watsco had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Watsco’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

