Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by 180 Wealth Advisors LLC

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 867 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after purchasing an additional 11,568 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,208,000 after acquiring an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 52.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after purchasing an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Entergy from $131.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Entergy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.94.

Entergy Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $108.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.65. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $94.94 and a 52-week high of $126.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.41%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,586.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Entergy news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $1,326,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $968,586.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deanna D. Rodriguez sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.96, for a total transaction of $31,188.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,269 shares in the company, valued at $339,845.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,821,838. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

