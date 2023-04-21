Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Stock Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC reduced its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROK. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 103.8% in the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1,445.5% in the 3rd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ROK. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $258.00 to $285.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.59.

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock opened at $273.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $286.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $309.36. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.43.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.65. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.63% and a return on equity of 38.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 51.14%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Tessa M. Myers sold 4,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $1,317,081.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,330.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total transaction of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,112,032 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

