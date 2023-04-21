ProShare Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 112,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Tobam raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 3,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 194,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 621,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,148,000 after acquiring an additional 49,835 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $124.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $60.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 65.37%.

Insider Activity at Intercontinental Exchange

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

