ProShare Advisors LLC Sells 11,857 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

ProShare Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,048 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 11,857 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $10,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $231,000. Ninepoint Partners LP raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 157.5% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 12,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $225.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $207.86 and its 200-day moving average is $228.45. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $177.26 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

