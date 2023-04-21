Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 1,643 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the third quarter worth $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 334.0% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.38 and a 200 day moving average of $42.92. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.72 and a 12 month high of $53.88. The firm has a market cap of $53.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 51.75%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.35.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

