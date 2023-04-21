Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) by 60.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,493 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Equifax were worth $5,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFX. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 1,392.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,003,501 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $172,030,000 after buying an additional 936,245 shares during the period. Rathbones Group Plc purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,599,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Equifax in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,235,000. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Equifax by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,538,153 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $263,686,000 after buying an additional 184,030 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EFX shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Equifax from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Equifax from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Equifax from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equifax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.07.

Equifax Stock Performance

Shares of EFX opened at $202.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $145.98 and a 12 month high of $234.14. The company has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.45.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 24.19% and a net margin of 13.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.61%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

