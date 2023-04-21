Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $730,000 Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OKE. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on OKE. Raymond James upped their target price on ONEOK from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

NYSE OKE opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.50 and a 12 month high of $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

