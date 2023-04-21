Dfpg Investments LLC Makes New $372,000 Investment in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Dfpg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $372,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $235.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $253.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.21.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Vertical Research cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $241.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $174.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $228.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

