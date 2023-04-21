State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Buys 3,159 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,159 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $5,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 1,781.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 76.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $48.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.5 %

Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $57.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a twelve month low of $46.69 and a twelve month high of $60.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.24. Molson Coors Beverage had a negative net margin of 1.37% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -200.00%.

Molson Coors Beverage Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Co is a holding company, which engages in the production and sale of beer. It operates through the following segments: Americas, and EMEA and APAC. The Americas segment operates in the U.S., Canada and various countries in the Caribbean, Latin, and South America. The EMEA and APAC segment operates in Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Hungary, Montenegro, the Republic of Ireland, Romania, Serbia, the UK, various other European countries, and certain countries within the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

