American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank trimmed its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 114,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,246 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in American International Group were worth $7,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in American International Group by 246.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 4,967,526 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534,049 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 498.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,753,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $83,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,878 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in American International Group by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,686,246 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,919 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP boosted its position in American International Group by 202.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 1,437,921 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $68,272,000 after purchasing an additional 962,295 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,088,000. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.79.

American International Group Stock Performance

Shares of AIG stock opened at $52.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. American International Group, Inc. has a one year low of $45.66 and a one year high of $65.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.11.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $11.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.84 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.02%.

American International Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

