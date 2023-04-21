New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 400 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comerica were worth $419,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 9.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 22.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Comerica by 6.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Comerica by 8.4% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 27,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Comerica by 119.2% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 7,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.84.

Comerica Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.14. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $29.17 and a 12-month high of $87.95.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.02. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Comerica’s payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Insider Transactions at Comerica

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

