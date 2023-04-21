Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 979,000 KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 979,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,667,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of KE as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KE during the third quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in KE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of KE by 117.1% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in KE in the third quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in KE by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares during the period. 40.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BEKE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on KE from $23.00 to $23.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 7th. Barclays raised their target price on KE from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on KE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.82.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.40. KE Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.09 and a 1-year high of $21.08.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

