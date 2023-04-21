Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 9,160 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $14,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 952.6% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total transaction of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 255,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.66, for a total value of $233,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,940.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 75,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.64, for a total value of $3,526,450.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 255,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,937,881.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock valued at $7,057,754 over the last 90 days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.18.

BSX opened at $52.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.59 and its 200-day moving average is $45.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.98 and a 52-week high of $53.19.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

