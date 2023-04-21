Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 1,469 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,879 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,235 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Exponent by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 12,174 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Exponent alerts:

Exponent Stock Performance

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $97.80 on Friday. Exponent, Inc. has a one year low of $80.97 and a one year high of $112.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.86 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.90 and a beta of 0.64.

Exponent Increases Dividend

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Exponent had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The company had revenue of $112.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Exponent’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Exponent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exponent in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Steven J. Murray sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.78, for a total transaction of $106,780.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,015.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.59, for a total transaction of $199,856.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,275 shares of company stock valued at $455,120 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent Profile

(Get Rating)

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health segments. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment includes technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exponent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exponent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.