Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,663 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 352.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.18.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of IBM stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.80, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $129.32 and a 200-day moving average of $135.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.24% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 375.00%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

