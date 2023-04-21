Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $16,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of AON by 4,109.5% during the 4th quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 1,266,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,850 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of AON by 749.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 625,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,572,000 after acquiring an additional 551,932 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 6,802.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 158,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,468,000 after acquiring an additional 156,241 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,064,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,171,000 after acquiring an additional 130,250 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,034,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,830,890,000 after acquiring an additional 111,820 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on AON from $320.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on AON from $340.00 to $344.00 in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on AON in a report on Friday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $363.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of AON from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $319.00.

AON Stock Performance

AON stock opened at $333.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $310.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $303.26. Aon plc has a one year low of $246.21 and a one year high of $341.98.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. AON had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 1,165.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.71 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.615 dividend. This is a positive change from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 28th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. AON’s payout ratio is presently 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total value of $196,428.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,535,423.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AON news, insider Michael Neller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.59, for a total value of $311,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,893.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.36, for a total transaction of $196,428.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 199,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,535,423.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 73,389 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,130 over the last quarter. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It operates through Global Professional Services Firm segment. The Global Professional Services Firm segment involves in the provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, health and wealth through four principal products and services.

Further Reading

