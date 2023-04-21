Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 624 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,883,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PODD. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 448.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the third quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $157,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Insulet Price Performance

PODD stock opened at $321.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $304.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.55. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $181.00 and a 52-week high of $328.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,352.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet ( NASDAQ:PODD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.31. Insulet had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $369.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $322.33.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.