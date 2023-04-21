First National Trust Co Takes Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

First National Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 245,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 11.4% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ameren by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 51,923 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,182,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE AEE opened at $89.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.38. Ameren Co. has a one year low of $73.28 and a one year high of $99.20.

Ameren Increases Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. Ameren had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a positive change from Ameren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AEE shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Ameren from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.45.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares in the company, valued at $16,961,067.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 3,660 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.40, for a total value of $305,244.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,060,112.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Warner L. Baxter sold 49,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $4,076,688.77. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 207,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,961,067.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,509 shares of company stock worth $5,221,792. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Articles

