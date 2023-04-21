Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 211 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BX opened at $91.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.98. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $126.80. The firm has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.

Blackstone Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.