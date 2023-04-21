Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 211 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 211 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Blackstone by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.
In other news, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,859,524. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bx Buzz Ml-1 Gp Llc sold 11,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $260,497,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 10,950,338 shares of company stock valued at $18,744,064 and sold 140,962,716 shares valued at $1,744,783,150. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 19.43% and a net margin of 20.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.59%.
A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Blackstone from $115.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. CICC Research assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $104.38.
Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Private Equity, Credit and Insurance, and Hedge Fund Solutions. The Real Estate segment includes management of opportunistic real estate funds, Core+ real estate funds, high-yield real estate debt funds, and liquid real estate debt funds.
