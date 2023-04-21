Forsta AP Fonden Buys 60,000 Shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) by 165.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CGI were worth $8,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GIB. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 23.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in CGI during the first quarter worth about $1,522,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in CGI by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 262,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,939,000 after acquiring an additional 13,426 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in CGI by 10.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 343,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,395,000 after acquiring an additional 32,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 46.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. 48.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $98.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.34. The company has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. CGI Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $100.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. CGI had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. On average, analysts predict that CGI Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GIB. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CGI from C$125.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on CGI from C$130.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on CGI from C$134.00 to C$138.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Desjardins lifted their target price on CGI from C$136.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

About CGI

(Get Rating)

CGI, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Western and Southern Europe, U.S. Commercial and State Government, Canada, U.S. Federal, Scandinavia and Central Europe, UK and Australia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics, Northwest and Central-East Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.