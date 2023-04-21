ProShare Advisors LLC Purchases 7,648 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,648 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $12,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of POWI. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 204.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 39.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 86.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 774 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 34.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Power Integrations by 61.3% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Power Integrations

In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total transaction of $236,164.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 574,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 2,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.66, for a total value of $236,164.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 574,821 shares in the company, valued at $51,538,450.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Clifford Walker sold 897 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $74,451.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 134,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,132,790. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 58,292 shares of company stock valued at $4,849,258. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Power Integrations Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $76.84 on Friday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.16 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.05 and its 200 day moving average is $77.36.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $124.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.55 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 26.24% and a return on equity of 22.72%. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Power Integrations Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

POWI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen upped their price target on Power Integrations from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs and develops mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion. Its products include AC-DC Conversion, LED Drivers, Gate Drivers, Motor Drivers, and Automotive Solutions. The company was founded by Klas Eklund, Art Fury and Steven J.

