Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $367,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,214 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 242,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,405,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $956,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $474.18 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a twelve month low of $430.93 and a twelve month high of $556.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $464.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $491.60.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen lowered Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $626.00 to $601.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $508.13.

Insider Transactions at Northrop Grumman

In other news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total transaction of $551,080.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 2,547 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $1,191,512.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,924.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,534 shares of company stock valued at $4,934,622. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

