Dfpg Investments LLC Takes $417,000 Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,760,000 after buying an additional 2,700,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 98.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,818,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,400 shares during the period. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,085,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,090,000. Finally, Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adventist Health System Sunbelt Healthcare Corp now owns 4,243,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,953,000 after purchasing an additional 928,747 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $39.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.11 and its 200 day moving average is $36.34. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a fifty-two week low of $32.12 and a fifty-two week high of $40.66.

