Resources Investment Advisors LLC. Raises Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 51.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 6,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Citigroup raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.73.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. ONEOK, Inc. has a one year low of $50.50 and a one year high of $75.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is presently 99.74%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

