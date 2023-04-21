State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,913 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 8,333 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.05% of Tapestry worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TPR. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 20.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,011 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 2.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 35,323 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 1.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 56,357 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $2,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 435,569 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $16,189,000 after purchasing an additional 111,610 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 955.8% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,098 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the period. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPR stock opened at $42.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.89. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $47.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 36.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tapestry from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Tapestry from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists of global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

