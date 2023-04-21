State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,073 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 35,749 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $5,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE RGA opened at $141.81 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $104.46 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

RGA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Reinsurance Group of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.67.

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

