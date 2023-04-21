State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 85,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENTG. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,487,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,202,783,000 after buying an additional 163,971 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Entegris by 10.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,854,392 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,150,191,000 after buying an additional 1,287,222 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Entegris by 11.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,924,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $823,933,000 after buying an additional 1,019,085 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 9.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,206,311 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,228,000 after buying an additional 452,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Entegris by 13.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,210,513 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $282,044,000 after buying an additional 378,506 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Entegris alerts:

Entegris Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $73.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.91. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.75 and a 1-year high of $121.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.07 billion, a PE ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Entegris Announces Dividend

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 21.22% and a net margin of 6.37%. The firm had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $949.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Entegris to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entegris from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on Entegris from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.30.

Insider Buying and Selling at Entegris

In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 19,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,619,389.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Entegris news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 3,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $309,010.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,840,787.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 8,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $663,519.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,619,389.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,883. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

(Get Rating)

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for the microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM), Advanced Materials Handling (AMH), and Microcontamination Control (MC).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.