Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 106,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,966,000 after acquiring an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,000. Bank of The West purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in ONEOK by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 39,620 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $66.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.24. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $75.07.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be given a $0.955 dividend. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.74%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OKE. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on ONEOK from $71.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

