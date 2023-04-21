Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,884 shares of the company’s stock after selling 542 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $6,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at $689,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,555,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on in the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $238.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $302.00 price objective (up previously from $298.00) on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Snap-on from $253.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Snap-on Stock Up 8.0 %

SNA stock opened at $258.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $242.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $263.86.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a net margin of 20.29% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. Snap-on’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 17.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap-on Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.24, for a total transaction of $90,111.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,675.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.08, for a total transaction of $1,753,712.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,602,507.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,207,319. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

(Get Rating)

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

