Cwm LLC Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Cwm LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 10,294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,321,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308,577 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,635,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $775,264,000 after acquiring an additional 587,056 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 64.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,436,937 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $153,536,000 after acquiring an additional 565,324 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $139,586,000 after acquiring an additional 545,185 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,204,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $128,726,000 after acquiring an additional 393,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays increased their price target on Valero Energy from $159.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Tudor Pickering cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $152.38.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:VLO opened at $122.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 4.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.71 and a twelve month high of $150.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.45 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $41.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.31 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 25.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This is a positive change from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.01%.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

