Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC Decreases Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,037,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,069,159,000 after purchasing an additional 420,731 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.6% in the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 6,658,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,571,000 after purchasing an additional 295,771 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 4,367,054 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,113 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 55.0% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 4,278,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $386,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 59.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,275,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,999 shares during the last quarter. 87.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In other news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Performance

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $107.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.49. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.60 and a 12 month high of $124.49.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.01%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 65.37%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $126.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

Further Reading

