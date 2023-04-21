Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Sells 28,270 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 38.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 28,270 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.07% of Reinsurance Group of America worth $6,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 3.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.5% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RGA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Reinsurance Group of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $141.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $138.11 and its 200-day moving average is $140.40. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $104.46 and a twelve month high of $153.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.51 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 16.86%. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.64 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.78%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.