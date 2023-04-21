Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 91,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 99,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,006,000 after acquiring an additional 12,471 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 31,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 670 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in Xcel Energy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 52,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $70.69 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.89 and a 1-year high of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.44. The company has a market capitalization of $38.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.42.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.62%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

