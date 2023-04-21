Wolverine Asset Management LLC Grows Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,203,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other Intercontinental Exchange news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total value of $8,511,644.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $107.76 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.60 and a 1-year high of $124.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.49. The company has a market capitalization of $60.31 billion, a PE ratio of 41.93, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.37%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Get Rating)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.