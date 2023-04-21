Clearstead Trust LLC Buys 449 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,490 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.2% of Clearstead Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Clearstead Trust LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Trading Down 0.8 %

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $288,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 31,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,669,666. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $109.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $79.29 and a 1 year high of $119.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 27.45%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Further Reading

