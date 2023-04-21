Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.4% in the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 6,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,277 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Smart Money Group LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 7,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 31,022 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on XOM. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $113.50 to $115.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $108.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $115.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $109.61. The stock has a market cap of $469.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $79.29 and a 12 month high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 31.25%. The business had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

