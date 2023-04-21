Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Southern Copper by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Southern Copper by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,929,000 after buying an additional 1,566 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $779,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 4th quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Southern Copper in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Andreve Vicente Ariztegui sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $114,165.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,884. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Southern Copper Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Southern Copper from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Southern Copper in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Southern Copper from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Southern Copper from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

SCCO opened at $80.71 on Friday. Southern Copper Co. has a fifty-two week low of $42.42 and a fifty-two week high of $82.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.62 and a 200 day moving average of $65.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 4.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a PEG ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.37. Southern Copper had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 33.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Southern Copper Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 116.96%.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

