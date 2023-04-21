Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lifted by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 5.0% of Baxter Bros Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $30,613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 259.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Redburn Partners cut Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.54.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $115.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.61. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $119.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $95.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.21 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 31.25% and a net margin of 13.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $288,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,669,666. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

Featured Stories

