Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Invests $244,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Exact Sciences by 72.6% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 12,014.3% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 848 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on EXAS shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $56.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Exact Sciences Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.19, for a total transaction of $67,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,824,835.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 6,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $411,901.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $990,142.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,922,776. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $66.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.99 and its 200-day moving average is $53.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $72.18.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The medical research company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.18. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 19.76% and a negative net margin of 29.92%. The company had revenue of $553.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

Further Reading

