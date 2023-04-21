Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,338 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $6,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 170.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of British American Tobacco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. 6.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BTI has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of British American Tobacco from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

British American Tobacco Price Performance

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Shares of BTI opened at $36.13 on Friday. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a twelve month low of $34.44 and a twelve month high of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.7006 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.76%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

About British American Tobacco

(Get Rating)

British American Tobacco plc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of tobacco products. Its brands include Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, and Pall Mall. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Asia-Pacific and Middle East (APME), Americas and Sub-Saharan Africa (AMSSA), and Europe and North Africa (ENA).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.