Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.92.

STX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of 1.09. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $88.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.91.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The data storage provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 1,031.05%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Nygaard sold 36,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.14, for a total value of $2,544,974.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,099,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the first quarter worth $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 102.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 540 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

