The Travelers Companies, Inc. (TRV) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on June 30th

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93.

Travelers Companies has raised its dividend by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. Travelers Companies has a payout ratio of 22.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Travelers Companies to earn $16.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 1.8 %

Travelers Companies stock opened at $179.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.60. Travelers Companies has a 12 month low of $149.65 and a 12 month high of $194.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.36.

Insider Transactions at Travelers Companies

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $9.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.98 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Travelers Companies will post 14.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total value of $1,722,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 34.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,905 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $196.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.47.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

