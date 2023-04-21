CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,413 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of CMS Energy worth $13,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of CMS Energy by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 41,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 43.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 226,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 68,468 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 99.8% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CMS Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

CMS Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CMS stock opened at $61.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.65 and a 200-day moving average of $60.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.36. CMS Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $52.41 and a 52-week high of $73.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.15.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.4875 dividend. This is an increase from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 68.42%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,131 shares in the company, valued at $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,860. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.74, for a total transaction of $50,256.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,948.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,314 shares of company stock valued at $447,136. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corp. engages in the provision of electric and natural gas activities. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and NorthStar Clean Energy. The Electric Utility segment focuses on generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity. The Gas Utility segment includes purchase, transmission, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.