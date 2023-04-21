Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 443,959 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $14,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in VICI Properties by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in VICI Properties by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VICI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut their price target on VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.73.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

VICI opened at $33.12 on Friday. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $35.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.62.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 22nd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

VICI Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.