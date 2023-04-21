Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.90 Million Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 34,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $14,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,388,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,376,407,000 after buying an additional 124,811 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,618,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,739,982,000 after purchasing an additional 20,059 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,198,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,509,773,000 after acquiring an additional 59,753 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in Roper Technologies by 10.9% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,620,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,724,000 after acquiring an additional 159,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 17.9% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,131,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $407,065,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 471 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.55, for a total value of $202,318.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,377,452.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $109,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,153 shares in the company, valued at $2,682,708. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ROP shares. Mizuho started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $528.00 price target on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Roper Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $420.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.08.

NYSE:ROP opened at $443.19 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $430.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $424.20. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $356.21 and a fifty-two week high of $487.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $47.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 80.89% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.683 per share. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

Roper Technologies, Inc is a diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment includes Aderant, CBORD/Horizon, CliniSys, Data Innovations, Deltek, Frontline Education, IntelliTrans, PowerPlan, Strata, and Vertafore.

