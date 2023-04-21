Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 42.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,097 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 32,873 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Saban Cheryl boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Saban Cheryl now owns 200 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gould Capital LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 2,150.0% in the third quarter. Gould Capital LLC now owns 315 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 415,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.29 per share, for a total transaction of $12,155,350.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,709,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,072,045.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 32,379 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.46, for a total value of $3,349,931.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,922,966.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 112,192 shares of company stock worth $11,373,417. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $105.90 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.91. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.45 and a fifty-two week high of $130.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.09). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.20% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The firm had revenue of $76.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $136.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.24.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet, Inc engages in the business of delivering online advertising, cloud-based solutions that provide enterprise customers with infrastructure and platform services, the provision of communication and collaboration tools, and sales of other products and services such as apps and in-app purchases, hardware, and subscription-based products.

